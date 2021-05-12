Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $57,745.00

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0280 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $57,745.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00072410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.60 or 0.00529072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.53 or 0.00256342 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004129 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $633.61 or 0.01216325 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00034515 BTC.

About Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

