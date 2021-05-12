Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NNOX stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.47. 6,022,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,176. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.25. Nano-X Imaging has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $94.81.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

