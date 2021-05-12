Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%.

NSSC stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.53. The company had a trading volume of 42,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,814. The company has a market capitalization of $615.17 million, a PE ratio of 79.84 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average of $30.33. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $190,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

