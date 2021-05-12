National Bank Financial Comments on Canadian Tire Co., Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:CTC)

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Tire in a research note issued on Sunday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $2.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.06. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Tire’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.34 EPS.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Shares of CTC opened at C$250.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$223.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$210.87. Canadian Tire has a 52 week low of C$192.00 and a 52 week high of C$250.00.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$8.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$6.57 by C$1.83. The firm had revenue of C$4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion.

About Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.