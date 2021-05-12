National Bank Financial Raises TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$147.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial to C$147.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently commented on X. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$155.00 price target (up previously from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$149.63.
Shares of X stock traded down C$1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$133.23. The company had a trading volume of 128,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,438. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$134.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$128.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. TMX Group has a one year low of C$120.13 and a one year high of C$144.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.13.
About TMX Group
TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.
