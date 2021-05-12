National Bank Financial Raises TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$147.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial to C$147.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on X. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$155.00 price target (up previously from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$149.63.

Shares of X stock traded down C$1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$133.23. The company had a trading volume of 128,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,438. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$134.51 and its 200 day moving average price is C$128.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. TMX Group has a one year low of C$120.13 and a one year high of C$144.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.13.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$219.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$216.84 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 7.0300006 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

