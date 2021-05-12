National Bank Financial Weighs in on Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

Shares of AQN opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.22. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1706 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,546,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,930 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,840,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,676,000 after acquiring an additional 330,542 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,929,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,313,000 after acquiring an additional 86,187 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 43.9% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 45.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

