National Bankshares Boosts True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target to C$7.25

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its target price raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TNT.UN. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “na” rating and issued a C$6.75 price target (up previously from C$6.50) on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Laurentian downgraded shares of True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.75 target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded shares of True North Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. True North Commercial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.89.

Shares of TNT.UN opened at C$7.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$629.43 million and a P/E ratio of 15.67. True North Commercial REIT has a twelve month low of C$4.91 and a twelve month high of C$7.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.28.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

