National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NGG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. National Grid has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $65.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of National Grid by 610.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in National Grid by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.