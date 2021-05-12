National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on NGG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.
Shares of National Grid stock opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. National Grid has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $65.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.
About National Grid
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.
