National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The business had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:NHI opened at $68.87 on Wednesday. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.73.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.18%.

NHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of National Health Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.