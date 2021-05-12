National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 16.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 27,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSA opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $46.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.27 and a beta of 0.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $122.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

