National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.36. National Vision reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.41 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EYE shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

EYE opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,250.81, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. National Vision has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Vision by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the first quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in National Vision during the fourth quarter worth $210,000.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

