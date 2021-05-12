NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.70

Shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 18 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.54.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.0838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,702,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,256,000 after purchasing an additional 123,660 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,363,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after buying an additional 157,949 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,299,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after buying an additional 324,774 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth about $5,176,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of NatWest Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 872,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 50,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

