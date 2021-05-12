Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 372.59% and a negative net margin of 1,310.93%.

NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.61. 73,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.94. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $5.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other news, Director Malcolm G. Witter purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Also, Director Malcolm G. Witter acquired 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,505.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,290. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 46,500 shares of company stock worth $95,155. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.