Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 372.59% and a negative net margin of 1,310.93%.
NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.61. 73,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.94. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $5.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.
