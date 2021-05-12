Neal E. West Sells 400 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.90, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Neal E. West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $44,172.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $47,676.00.

NASDAQ:KALU traded down $6.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.64. 119,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,508. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 179.28 and a beta of 1.25. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $141.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.05 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 160,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,716,000 after acquiring an additional 15,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after acquiring an additional 27,429 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 247,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,503,000 after acquiring an additional 96,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 54,690 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KALU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

