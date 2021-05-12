Neo (NEO) Price Hits $109.59 on Major Exchanges

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 12th. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $109.59 or 0.00195344 BTC on major exchanges. Neo has a total market cap of $7.73 billion and approximately $1.75 billion worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neo has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.14 or 0.00606296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00069743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00084474 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00018858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.66 or 0.00247154 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Neo

NEO is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

