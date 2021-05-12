NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.270–0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $498.21 million.

Shares of NEO traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.54. 16,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.50. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,286.24 and a beta of 0.79.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

NEO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.05.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

