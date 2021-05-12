Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Hits Market Capitalization of $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 12th. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

