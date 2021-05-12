New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for New Residential Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.37. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.87.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $53,389,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,408 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth about $19,084,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,376,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,170,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg acquired 100,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 36.87%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.