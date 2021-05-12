New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Central Pacific Financial worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management raised its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 101,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $27.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $776.08 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $28.81.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 45.32%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPF. TheStreet raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Central Pacific Financial Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

