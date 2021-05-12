New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas Watkins sold 5,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $107,865.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $318,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,488.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 224,883 shares of company stock worth $4,050,886. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $990.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.98. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $20.51.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 4.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

