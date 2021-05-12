New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $562,000 Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,046,000 after acquiring an additional 259,580 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,276,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,292,000 after purchasing an additional 650,647 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,075,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,328,000 after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after purchasing an additional 24,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 180,331 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACLS opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.40 and a 1-year high of $50.21.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ACLS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 10,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $413,473.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R John Fletcher sold 6,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $268,359.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,785 shares of company stock worth $5,285,514 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

