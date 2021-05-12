New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 364,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 37,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter worth $4,909,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,207,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,564,000 after buying an additional 518,671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 747,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 192,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,389,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 67,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,460.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy bought 122,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $532,639.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,195.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of FSP stock opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $538.79 million, a P/E ratio of -251.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

