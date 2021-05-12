New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases New Stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of VEREIT during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000.

Shares of VEREIT stock opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.83. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 53.31%.

VER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut VEREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

