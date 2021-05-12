New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,200 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Park Aerospace worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 369.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park Aerospace stock opened at $13.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51. Park Aerospace Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Park Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

