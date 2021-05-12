Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 15.07%.

NEWT stock traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $28.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,905. Newtek Business Services has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $30.20. The company has a market capitalization of $641.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 85.84%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Compass Point raised Newtek Business Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.50 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

