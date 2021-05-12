NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.63. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.
NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 320,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after buying an additional 147,529 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NXRT opened at $49.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.97. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.18.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.
About NexPoint Residential Trust
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
