NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.63. NexPoint Residential Trust posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXRT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 320,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after buying an additional 147,529 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXRT opened at $49.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.97. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

