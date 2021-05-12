NFI Group (TSE:NFI) PT Lowered to C$33.00 at ATB Capital

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of NFI Group to C$32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$34.67.

TSE:NFI opened at C$24.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.52. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$13.03 and a 1-year high of C$32.74.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$927.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$838.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 1.2899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.36%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

