Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMLP. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,624.0% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 281,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 270,925 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 85,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 11,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.05. 100,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,870,948. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.07.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

