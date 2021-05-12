Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Increases Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 271,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN accounts for 1.2% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMJ. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 326.8% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 203,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 156,137 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 823,200.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth $1,334,000. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth $253,000.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $153.12 per share, with a total value of $101,059.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,968.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,678,057.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,472 over the last three months.

AMJ traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $18.94. The company had a trading volume of 48,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,049. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $18.96.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.