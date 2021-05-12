Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Invests $632,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $221.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,850,734. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.26 and a 200 day moving average of $250.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $194.03 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $599.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.
Alibaba Group Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
