Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Invests $632,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $221.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,850,734. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.26 and a 200 day moving average of $250.89. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $194.03 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $599.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.52.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.