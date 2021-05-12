Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Makes New $756,000 Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 683 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $33.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,077.18. The company had a trading volume of 18,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,044. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,148.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1,144.25. The company has a market cap of $131.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 694.31, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $685.00 and a 1 year high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.