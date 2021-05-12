Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 132 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,083 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after buying an additional 557,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after buying an additional 527,143 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,504,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,330,997,000 after buying an additional 152,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,034,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,152,471,000 after buying an additional 41,999 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $881,906,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.91.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $396.51. 19,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,118. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $270.91 and a 52 week high of $423.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.34.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

