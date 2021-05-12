Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,727,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046,745 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $201,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,531,000 after buying an additional 14,872,010 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,055,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,253,000 after buying an additional 810,684 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PINS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.13. 92,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,783,513. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $89.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.13. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 15,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $1,365,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 827,687 shares of company stock worth $63,867,719.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

