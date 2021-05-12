Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $160.65 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,950 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 20,756 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of Netflix worth $160,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX stock traded down $3.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $491.83. 40,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850,653. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $524.34 and its 200 day moving average is $519.13. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.86 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $218.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

