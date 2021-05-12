Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $289.38 Million Stock Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,193,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833,519 shares during the quarter. PagerDuty makes up approximately 1.4% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 8.66% of PagerDuty worth $289,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 42,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $1,568,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $334,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,465 shares of company stock valued at $4,345,629 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PD. Berenberg Bank upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

NYSE:PD traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.57. The stock had a trading volume of 14,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,758. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.05 and a beta of 1.43.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PagerDuty Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.