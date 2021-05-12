Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 52.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,616,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552,550 shares during the period. Spotify Technology accounts for 2.1% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $433,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 35,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPOT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $228.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,299. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $146.68 and a 1-year high of $387.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.63. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of -53.52 and a beta of 1.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.04.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

