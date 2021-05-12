Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 319,563 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 428,195 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 319,563 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $106,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,155,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $50,005,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDAY stock traded down $7.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $229.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,065. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.24 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.78.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.