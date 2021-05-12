Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $80,122,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,091,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 1,641.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 179,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 168,769 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 268,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,927,000 after acquiring an additional 143,985 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,016,000.

FIVE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Five Below has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,280.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FIVE opened at $186.26 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.52, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

