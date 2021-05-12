Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $79,000 Stock Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDW. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Tidewater in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE:TDW opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $542.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tidewater Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $15.92.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 53.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Tidewater Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

