Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth $292,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth $732,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth $2,109,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Primis Financial stock opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. Primis Financial Corp. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $16.32.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Eric Alan Johnson purchased 1,715 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,296.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,642. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford purchased 4,650 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $68,355.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,532.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,455 shares of company stock valued at $138,406.

Primis Financial Profile

As of December 31, 2020, Primis Financial Corp., had $3.09 billion in total assets, $2.44 billion in total loans and $2.43 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

