Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,100 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 18,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund lifted its position in NovaGold Resources by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,137,695 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $156,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,902,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,440,000 after buying an additional 313,904 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,999,620 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $116,036,000 after buying an additional 1,230,225 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in NovaGold Resources by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,521,051 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,379,000 after buying an additional 263,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $183,381.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,660.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NG opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 63.25 and a current ratio of 63.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.58. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $12.15.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

