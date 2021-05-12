Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 52.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in SJW Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in SJW Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 14,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in SJW Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet cut SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of SJW opened at $63.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $71.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.67.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 76.40%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.