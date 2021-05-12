Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,740 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,916,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Genworth Financial by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,091,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,052 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in Genworth Financial by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,605,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,694 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genworth Financial by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,583,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after purchasing an additional 927,328 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genworth Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,630,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,064,000 after purchasing an additional 757,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

NYSE GNW opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.76. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.