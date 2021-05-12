Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The ODP were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The ODP in the 4th quarter valued at $1,253,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of The ODP during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The ODP by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,845,000 after acquiring an additional 359,263 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of The ODP during the 3rd quarter worth $694,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of The ODP by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ODP. TheStreet upgraded The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised The ODP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of ODP opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $48.60.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The ODP declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $497,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard A. Haas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $221,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,446.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,113 shares of company stock worth $1,868,419. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

