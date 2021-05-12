Nkcfo LLC Has $11.21 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nkcfo LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 4.2% of Nkcfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,270.06 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,323.30 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,231.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1,948.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,483.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

