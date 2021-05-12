Nkcfo LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nkcfo LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 33.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 4.2% of Nkcfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $2,270.06 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,323.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,231.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,948.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,483.21.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.