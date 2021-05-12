NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys Shares of 4,800 The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in The Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HHC shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Howard Hughes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

In other The Howard Hughes news, Director Allen J. Model acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.17 per share, for a total transaction of $417,831.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,297.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHC stock opened at $103.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.49 and a 200 day moving average of $87.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.87 and a beta of 1.60. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $41.64 and a 1 year high of $113.20.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $190.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.88) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.