NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $138,000 Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLB opened at $94.67 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $104.74. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.21 and a 200-day moving average of $93.84.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,988,118.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,361,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

