NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $710,000 Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Landstar System by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 12.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Landstar System by 13.9% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 222,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth about $2,001,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

LSTR stock opened at $176.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.14 and a twelve month high of $182.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.20 and its 200-day moving average is $150.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

Several analysts recently commented on LSTR shares. Stephens cut Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.87.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

