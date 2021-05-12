NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases Shares of 6,900 Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudera by 385.7% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 42,425 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in Cloudera by 3.4% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 73,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudera in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Cloudera during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,819,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Cloudera by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.78.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.36. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.43 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. Cloudera’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 42,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $806,194.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,253,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,784,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $637,920.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,480.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 390,746 shares of company stock worth $6,548,449. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

